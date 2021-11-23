3 policemen suspended for corruption

HYDERABAD

23 November 2021 20:40 IST

Three policemen were suspended for corruption, Hyderabad City Police said on Tuesday.

Chikkadpally Inspector P. Sivashanker Rao, sub-inspector from the same police station P. Narsing Rao, and P. Nagaraj Goud, a sub-inspector with the Central Crime Station, were suspended.

“Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar placed under suspension the following officers with immediate effect for misconduct, corruption, moral turpitude and intimidating complainant,” police said.

