3 nominations withdrawn

HYDERABAD

26 February 2021 22:36 IST

Three candidates have withdrawn their nominations for the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ constituency elections for the Legislative Council as on February 26, the last date for withdrawal.

The three candidates were Kapilavai Dileep Kumar, Parvatha Malla Reddy, and Lakshminarayana Suthari.

The number of candidates in the fray stands at 93, a press statement from GHMC informed.

Advertising

Advertising