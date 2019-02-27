3 new collectors posted

State government has posted three non-cadre officers as collectors and district magistrates of three districts, including the recently carved out districts of Narayanpet and Mulugu.

Khammam Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate (non-cadre) Masrath Khanam Ayesha has been transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate (non-cadre) of Vikarabad relieving D.S.Lokesh Kumar from the full additional charge.

Nalgonda Joint Collector (non-cadre) C. Narayana Reddy has been posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Mulugu relieving V. Venkateswarulu from full additional charge of that post.

Mahabubnagar Joint Collector (non-cadre) S.Venkata Rao has been posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Narayanpet relieving D. Ronald Rose who was holding FAC post. The above postings of non-cadre officers against the cadre posts were ad hoc in nature, the GO stated and the postings would not confer any right on the incumbents for the selection of any benefit or seniority in IAS either now or at a later date.