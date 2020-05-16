Three Keralites die in Nizamabad accident

NIZAMABAD

16 May 2020 23:46 IST

Three Keralites died and two others sustained injuries when their SUV hit a stationary tipper lorry from the rear on NH-44 at Naka Tanda of Mentrajpally village under Dichpally police station limits in the wee hours of Saturday. The three died while undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad. They were on their way to Kozhikode in Kerala from Bihar.

The deceased were identified as Anis Thomas (32) and his son Analia (18 months) and Stalin (21). The condition of two others Divya Anis and Ajilia Anis who sustained injuries is stated to be out of danger. They all belonged to Kozhikode. Anis Thomas from Kozhikode were running an English Medium School in Nawada district of Bihar. They were accompanied by two other families in two separate vehicles.

The three families were going to Kerala in three separate vehicles after the relaxation of lockdown guidelines. Anis and his family members were shifted to GGH in the two vehicles that were following them. It is suspected that the accident occurred as the driver of the SUV Stalin dozed off.

Dichpally CI Venkateswarlu and SI Suresh Kumar visited the spot and launched an investigation.