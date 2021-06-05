3 Iranians arrested

05 June 2021 23:32 IST

Three Iranians, alleged to be part of an attention diversion gang, were arrested by LB Nagar Police on Saturday.

Police identified the accused as Mohammad Hussain (45), Vaheed Rajab (39), and Naseer Abidi (40), all residents of Paramount Colony in Toli Chowki.

Police were acting on two separate complaints. In one case, the accused reached a rice shop in Mansoorabad where they informed the proprietor of their intention to exchange US dollars. When the victim was dealing with another customer, the accused stole ₹30,000 and fled.

In another case, the accused went to a shop at Sagar Road and used the same modus operandi to steal ₹22,000.

Police gathered CCTV footage, and used technical evidence to track the accused. They reached India 18 months ago on an e-visa and stayed in Delhi where they entered the garments business. From Delhi, they sent material to Tehran. They were stranded in the country on account of lockdown and began facing financial difficulties.

The accused are allegedly involved in five cases in the tri-commissionerates.