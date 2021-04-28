3 held for selling oxygen in black

Hyderabad

Three persons were arrested by the Rachakonda police here on Tuesday for allegedly black marketing oxygen cylinders in the name of an NGO.

The accused are Syed Abdullah alias Abbu from Kanchanbagh, Mohammed Mazar from Falaknuma and Syed Asif of Chandrayangutta.

Acting on a tip-off that some people were illegally transporting oxygen cylinders, police started a vehicle check on Monday night during which they intercepted a van and found five oxygen cylinders (each containing 150 litres oxygen). As they failed to produce any documents, the trio was taken into custody.

The accused told police that they were running an NGO under the cover of supplying free oxygen cylinders, medical services at home and ambulance to needy COVID patients.

The gang was procuring each oxygen cylinder at ₹16,000 and selling it at ₹25,000.