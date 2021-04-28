Hyderabad

3 held for selling oxygen in black

Three persons were arrested by the Rachakonda police here on Tuesday for allegedly black marketing oxygen cylinders in the name of an NGO.

The accused are Syed Abdullah alias Abbu from Kanchanbagh, Mohammed Mazar from Falaknuma and Syed Asif of Chandrayangutta.

Acting on a tip-off that some people were illegally transporting oxygen cylinders, police started a vehicle check on Monday night during which they intercepted a van and found five oxygen cylinders (each containing 150 litres oxygen). As they failed to produce any documents, the trio was taken into custody.

The accused told police that they were running an NGO under the cover of supplying free oxygen cylinders, medical services at home and ambulance to needy COVID patients.

The gang was procuring each oxygen cylinder at ₹16,000 and selling it at ₹25,000.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2021 12:03:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/3-held-for-selling-oxygen-in-black/article34425887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY