3 die in separate road accidents

Three persons, including a homemaker, were killed in separate road accidents in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits on Friday night and Saturday morning.

At Rajendranagar, a woman riding pillion on a bike was mowed down by an RTC bus on Saturday.

The accident took place around 7.30 a.m. when Mallamma, who was in her early 40s, was going on a bike with her son. When her son overtook the bus, he noticed another vehicle coming from the opposite direction and suddenly applied brakes. As a result, Malamma fell off the bike and came under the wheels of the RTC bus. She died on the spot. They were residents of Kismatpur.

In another accident at Moinabad, an alleged drunk driver hit a bike that resulted in the death of a person and left a woman injured.

The accident took place around 6.20 p.m. on Friday when the accused, Rama Chander Reddy, a farmer, hit S. Narasimha’s (43) bike from the opposite direction. Narasimha died on the spot while a woman riding pillion suffered severe injuries.

When subjected to breath analysis test, Reddy’s Blood Alcohol Count (BAC) was 186 mg/100 ml. Police said that the accident was not related to New Year celebrations and Reddy had consumed liquor in the afternoon itself.

At Kadthal, a 28-year-old biker was killed in a road accident near Bharat petrol pump on NH 65 at Karkala Pahad village around 10.30 p.m. on Friday. Accused K.J. Lukesan from Shamshabad suddenly veered his car to the right to enter the petrol pump at high speed. Victim Jogu Bhaskar from Nalgonda, who was going in the same direction on his bike, hit Lukesan’s car, fell off and suffered multiple injuries. He died on the spot.