₹3-crore renovation plan for iconic OU Arts College

Repair of leaking ceiling is priority, says college principal

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will carry out repair work on the ceiling of the iconic Osmania University’s Arts College building. Principal Secretary Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar on Tuesday announced a ₹3 crore budget for the makeover.

Mr. Kumar listed other steps to boost education infrastructure, including developing a new building on the Nizam College premises.

“Officials and engineers from HMDA visited the campus and shared the plans for restoring the building. The priority is the ceiling which is leaking at many places and there is seepage,” said D. Ravinder, principal of University College of Arts and Social Sciences.

The 1-lakh square feet ceiling of the building is the main concern as unscientific repairs over the past 50 years have led to leakages at many places as well as blockage of the rainwater outlets. “I have been pursuing the issue with a single-point agenda. The October rains did a lot of damage this year. In 2019, the CPWD had pegged the cost of repair at ₹2.58 lakh. There is a separate provision for internal repairs,” informed Mr. Ravinder.

Over the past few years, alumni and the teaching staff of OU raised the issue of upkeep of the building build during Nizam’s time and which has a proud history of producing brilliant academicians.