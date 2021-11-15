3 boys feared drowned in Manair river

SIRCILLA

15 November 2021 23:44 IST

A 13-year-old boy drowned and at least two other boys were feared washed away in Manair river in Sircilla town on Monday.

According to sources, three children, all aged 13 years, went missing after they ventured into Manair river to take bath near Ambabai temple in the textile town late on Monday afternoon.

Alerted by some local residents, the town police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation by deploying swimmers. The body of one of the boys, who reportedly was swept away in the river, was recovered in a check dam under construction in Manair river later in the day.

The police identified the deceased as Ganesh, a class VIII student of Rajivnagar in Sircilla town.

Police found two bicycles parked on the shores of the river.

Sources said the search operation was hampered due to rain and darkness late in the evening.

Police sources added that the search operation is still underway and efforts were on to ascertain the exact number of children who had gone missing in the river.