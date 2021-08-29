3 booked for man’s murder

hyderabad

29 August 2021 21:27 IST

The Keesara police booked a murder case against three persons for allegedly brutally attacking a 36-year-old man leading to his death.

According to the police, the victim, Naresh, was a cabbie and resident of RGK Colony, Bandlaguda. The accused have been identified as Shiva Kumar, his brother-in-law Sai Kumar, and their friend Satyanarayana.

The incident happened around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday near a wine shop in the Keesara police station limits, where the victim had gone with his friends.

When he did not return, the victim’s wife approached the police around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Naresh went to the wine shop with his friends Venu, Ashok and Shaukat to pay a financier. After paying him off, as they were leaving the place, the accused allegedly hurled expletives at Ashok. When they ignored the accused, the latter attacked them. When Naresh sought to intervene, he was hit and fell unconscious. He was taken to two private hospitals but died while undergoing treatment.