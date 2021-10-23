3 arrested with ganja

Three persons were arrested and ganja seized in two separate incidents in Sangareddy in the last 24 hours.

According to the police, one Sanjay Shivaram Dongare was arrested at Rudraram on Friday afternoon and 10 packets of ganja each weighing about five grams was seized from him. He was sent on remand on Saturday.

In another case, the enforcement team of prohibition and excise raided a house and seized 350 grams of dry ganja from Mangali Naveen, a resident of Chippalturthi in Narsapur mandal of Medak district on Friday. In the evening, they seized 1.15 kg ganja from E. Vineeth Kumar of Kalkkod village in Marpally mandal of Vikarabad district, who supplied ganja to customers.