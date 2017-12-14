3 arrested for illegal transport of PDS rice

The Central Zone Task Force in a joint operation with Civil Supplies Department officials nabbed three persons on charges of transporting rice meant for the public distribution system to Bidar in Karnataka on Thursday.

The police seized 73 quintals of PDS rice from their possession.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, they conducted raids and intercepted two vehicles at Rethibowli crossroads and Nanal Nagar and apprehended the three accused.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Taufiq Hussain (22), Mohammed Sarmat Hussain (27) and Mohammed Akhil (23), all natives of Bholakpur.

Probe ordered

Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services V.K. Singh on Thursday ordered an inquiry into a case that has been registered at Kushaiguda Police Station against deputy superintendent of the Cherlapally Central Prison Ch. Dasharatham for allegedly trying to outrage the modesty of a woman colleague.

Mr. Singh said that DIG-Prisons, Hyderabad range, B. Saidaiah will conduct an internal inquiry and submit a report.

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman clerk at the prison, Kushaiguda police registered a case under Section 354 of the IPC (outraging woman's modesty) along with SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Mr. Dasharatham.

13 arrested

The Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested 13 youngsters on charges of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police arrested the accused.

VRO dies

A 51-year-old village revenue officer of Janwada village of Shankarpally mandal in Ranga Reddy district, Mohan Singh, was killed after the car in which he was travelling in veered off the road in Chevella police limits on Wednesday midnight.

According to police, the incident occurred after 2 a.m. on Thursday, when the victim who was behind the wheel lost control and veered off the road.

A case has been registered and a probe is on.