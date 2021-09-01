3 Africans held for matrimonial fraud

HYDERABAD

01 September 2021

The Rachakonda Cyber Crime police, on Wednesday, arrested two Nigerians and one person from Ivory Coast for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of marriage.

The accused have been identified as Serge Olivier (33), a resident of Ivory Coast, and Nigerians Owolabi Abiodun Omorilewa (31) and Osas Freedo (39), all residents of New Delhi.

According to the police, the trio arrived in India as tourists. They allegedly began impersonating Europeans on matrimonial portals. They downloaded photos of Europeans and posted them on profiles registered on OKC, a matrimonial app.

Police said that the accused used to chat with victims, propose for marriage, and then called them from the airport claiming to have been stopped by the authorities for carrying cheques. In this way, they used to dupe gullible women and asked for money to pay clearance charges. One woman was cheated to the tune of ₹26.30 lakh. The three were also involved in gift frauds, police added.

The accused were apprehended in New Delhi, brought on prisoner transit warrants, and sent to judicial custody. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act has been registered.