2nd phase of engineering counselling after Dasara

It will be done only after the two phases of JEE counselling

The second phase of engineering counselling will begin only after Dasara, as officials are waiting for the counselling of students into NITs and IITs to begin first.

“We will start the second phase of counselling only after at least two phases of JEE counselling are completed so that the seats are not wasted in the top colleges here,” a senior official said. Lot of students, particularly those in the top 2,000 ranks in EAMCET, leave the allotted colleges once JEE counselling begins. Most of these students get into some course in NITs or IITs.

It makes sense to conduct second phase only after minimum two phases are over. Seats vacated by those opting for NITs and IITs would be open for candidates preferring local engineering colleges. The sliding in the second phase helps them to opt for a better college or the choice of their course.

Unlike private colleges that have the option of filling vacant seats of convenor quota seats through candidates who are admitted through management quota, seats in government colleges go waste if candidates leave for IITs and NITs after the second phase. Government colleges lack the luxury of management quota and every year, a lot of seats in government colleges go waste.

This year, nearly 34,000 engineering seats will be on offer in the second phase of counselling and this number will increase once the top students vacate their seats to move into IITs and NITs. About 18,000 seats remained vacant after the first round of allotment while another 15,000 did not report to the colleges even though seats were allotted to them.

While toppers who are confident of securing a seat in IITs and NITs stayed away from reporting, some others not happy with the allotted colleges also preferred not to join.