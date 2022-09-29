2K run held to spread awareness on heart health

Special Correspondent KARIMNAGAR
September 29, 2022 21:30 IST

Collector R.V. Karnan lauded the contribution of doctors in combating COVID-19 with unfaltering commitment.

The relentless services of the medical fraternity to mankind are invaluable and unparalleled, he remarked.

He was speaking at a programme held on the occasion of World Heart Day at Apollo Reach Hospitals in Karimnagar on Thursday.

He underscored the need for spreading greater awareness on preventive care, healthy lifestyle and cardiac care among all sections of the society.

Later, the Collector flagged off a 2K run organised by Apollo Reach Hospitals.

Hospital administrator Pramod Gupta and Medical Superintendent Subba Reddy, senior cardiologists Vidyasagar and Krishna Chaitanya, among others, took part in the awareness programme.

