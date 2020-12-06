2BHK houses still a distant dream: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) city committee has demanded that the persons at the helm make public the status of implementation of the promise of providing two bedroom houses (2BHKs) to around 8,000 shelterless poor people in the city, as “assured” by the ruling TRS leaders during the elections to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) in 2016.

In a statement, the party State committee member Y Srikanth alleged that the ruling dispensation miserably failed to fulfil a slew of promises made by it during the previous elections.

“They owe an explanation as to why only around a meagre 800 two bedroom houses were initiated, most of which are still under various stages of construction in the city and its adjoining areas, till date,” he said.

The Ministers, who are scheduled to visit the city on Monday, should make public the status of the funds allocated and spent as per the TRS regime's promise of providing ₹100 crore to the KMC in the State budget every year, he said, deploring that the civic infrastructure remains poor in the core areas of the city, including the bus stand and Mayuri centre, the areas prone to water stagnation during rainy season.

He deplored that the long pending demands of the denizens of the city for a tribal university, an ESI hospital, a new bridge across Munneru river, among others, remain unfulfilled.