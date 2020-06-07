2BHK houses inaugurated

NIZAMABAD

07 June 2020 22:58 IST

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that a total of 5,000 double bedroom houses are being built at a cost of ₹500 crore in 106 villages and that they are in different stages of completion in his Banswada constituency.

“A majority of them reached final stage and would be complete in the next few months. My twin dreams of providing plenty of water to farmers and pacca houses to the homeless is becoming a reality. With the support and cooperation of the Chief Minister, I will get another 10,000 houses sanctioned,” he said.

Addressing a gathering of beneficiaries and others after inaugurating 30 houses built with a cost of ₹1.51 crores at Hangarga village in Kotagiri mandal on Sunday, he warned that if anyone takes money from poor families by making promises of sanctioning houses - they would be sent to jail.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said that Nizam Sagar Project has gone bone-dry and there is no guarantee of Manjeera water. Therefore, it was planned to bring Godavari water into NSP under the Kaleshwaram project to irrigate over 2 lakh acres under the ayacut, he said. ZP Chairman D. Vithal Rao and DCCB Chairman P. Bhaskar Reddy were among those present.