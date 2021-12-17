2BHK homes launched

HYDERABAD

17 December 2021 20:57 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao has affirmed that over 60 per cent of the sanctioned funds for the double bedroom housing project for the poor has been spent, and the remaining too will be spent in order to hand over all the units to the beneficiaries.

Speaking after launching the double bedroom complex built at Chacha Nahru Nagar in Bansilal Pet division of Sanathnagar constituency on Friday, Mr.Rama Rao said no other government in the country has the distinction of taking up a housing project at such a massive scale.

He also credited the TRS government for taking up several pro poor schemes such as Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak, old age pensions, increased quantity of rice for the poor through fair price shops, uninterrupted power supply and improved drinking water supply.

Telangana government has allocated ₹18,000 crore for the double bedroom scheme, of which ₹11,000 crore have been already spent, he said. The homes cost ove ₹40 lakh per unit in the open market, but the poor are getting them free of cost, he reminded.

Only a few pending works are remaining, which will be completed soon before the housing units are released, he promised.

The scheme will continue till the last person in the locality gets the benefit, he assured, and asked potential beneficiaries to approach the minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav who represents the constituency. He cautioned people not to fall for the promises of middlemen, and end up losing large amounts of money in the expectation of a home.

A total 258 double bedroom housing units were constructed in the Chacha Nehru Nagar with an expenditure of ₹19.22 crore, a statement from GHMC said.

Minister for Home Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Minister for Roads & Buildings and Housing Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and MLC Vani Devi attended the event, apart from GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, district collector L.Sharman, and other officials.