2BHK complex launched in heart of city

Hyderabad

03 February 2022 21:16 IST

Chief Minister to launch largest 2BHK complex at Kollur

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is scheduled to launch the largest housing complex in Asia at Kollur which boasts 15,600 double bedroom dwelling units at one place.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao announced this during the launch of the 2BHK units built at Indira Nagar near Somajiguda, overlooking the Hussain Sagar Lake.

Mr. Rama Rao said no metropolitan city in the country has built free housing for urban poor in such a massive scale. Previous governments would link such projects with some scheme and built much smaller units with beneficiaries’ contribution, but the present government has ruled out brokers in the allotments, and allocating the homes free of cost.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 210 double bedroom units were constructed at Indira Nagar with an expenditure of ₹17.85 crore.

Mr. Rama Rao said the units of Indira Nagar are built in the heart of the city, close to the State Secretariat, Ambedkar monument, and Hussain Sagar. If built by private companies, the same units would have cost close to ₹50-60 lakh, but the poor are getting them free with dignity intact.

Of the ₹18,000 crore allocated for the double bedroom housing across the state, ₹9,714 crore have been spent in the city.

Facilities provided at Indira Nagar include elevators, drinking water and commercial units which can be rented out to meet the maintenance expenditure of the colony.

Besides, a modern multipurpose function hall is being sanctioned for the residents of the colony and surrounding areas, in an acre of land belonging to HMDA, the Minister announced. He issued directions to the Mayor Vijayalakshmi and GHMC officials to ensure construction once the land is handed over.

The Minister also launched a mobile vaccination centre intended to visit the aged patients with comorbidities at their doorstep to administer the booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MLA Danam Nagender were present on the occasion, besides GHMC and district officials.