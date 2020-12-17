2BHK colony opened

HYDERABAD

17 December 2020 00:13 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao said construction had been completed with respect to a total of 10,000 double bedroom dwelling units in the city, as part of the Dignity Housing project for the poor.

They were ready for distribution, while over 90% of the one lakh dwelling units planned for the city were nearing completion, the Minister said, speaking after inauguration of a double bedroom housing colony in Vanasthalipuram.

This was the first time such an initiative towards slum free city had been taken up in 72 years of independent India, Mr.Rama Rao said, about the project being implemented with ₹9714 crore.

The colony on two acres of area in Vanasthalipuram houses 324 double bedroom units in three blocks, constituting cellar, stilt and nine floors. In terms of market value, the colony is worth ₹150 crore, the Minister said, against the cost of construction of ₹28.03 crore. The beneficiaries had got the dwellings free of cost, Mr.Rama Rao reiterated.

Each unit costing ₹8.65 lakh was equipped with one living room, two bed rooms, one kitchen and two toilets. Infrastructural facilities include drinking water, power connection, underground drainage, elevator, fire safety, CC roads, and street lights.

Mr.Rama Rao, along with Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, handed over ownership titles to the beneficiaries, at an event on Wednesday.