2BHK beneficiaries yet to be identified

December deadline, by when release of 85,000 units is expected, too may be skipped

Delivery of dwelling units under the double bedroom housing programme for the poor, also termed dignity housing, might be delayed further owing to the Revenue reforms undertaken by the government.

Few other programmes have experienced as many deadline extensions for delivery.

The latest deadline of December too, by when Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K. T. Rama Rao promised release of 85,000 homes, may have to be skipped, say officials.

The list of beneficiaries, sought by the Central government for release of its share of funds, is yet to be submitted, sources said.

Of the 85,000 promised dwellings, 75,000 are from the freshly constructed double bedroom units, while 10,000 are from the units constructed under the JNNURM scheme eight to 10 years ago.

As per the details submitted by GHMC to the Centre, the works for a lakh homes under dignity housing have been taken up at 111 locations in the city.

Of these, 8,898 homes in 40 locations are being constructed in situ, in place of slums where the residents had surrendered their previously existing homes for the sake of double bedroom dwellings.

Of the one lakh, 22,572 units have so far been completed at 22 locations — 1,592 constructed in situ at seven locations and 20,980 on vacant government lands at 15 locations.

So far, only 632 dwellings units have been delivered to beneficiaries at five locations, all constructed in situ. The locations include Singam Cheruvu Thanda in Nacharam, Chittaramma Nagar in Balanagar, Bood Alisha Khidki in Azampura, Yerukala Nancharamma Nagar in Mansurabad and Syed Saab ka Bada.

While 21,940 units in 17 locations are completed in all respects, and ready for distribution, over 52,000 units are set to be finished phase-wise in three months.

The government is sourcing part of the funds for the dignity housing programme from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), which works out to ₹1.5 lakh per unit.

As per the PMAY guidelines, beneficiaries should be identified beforehand and allowed to monitor the construction right since the foundation. However, for the 2BHK housing project, beneficiaries have not yet been identified except in case of in situ housing.

It is learnt that the government has recently issued instructions to the District Collectors to start the process of identifying beneficiaries constituency-wise.

The number of beneficiaries per constituency has been fixed at 4,000.

“Beneficiaries will be selected from online applications already received. We are not sure how long it will take for the identification process to be completed, especially with the present shake up in the Revenue department,” said an official under the condition of anonymity.

As per the Intensive Household Survey data, on which the State government is basing all its schemes, 6.1 lakh families in the city are eligible for benefits under the affordable housing programme.