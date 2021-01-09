Hyderabad

298 COVID cases in TS on Friday

Telangana recorded 298 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 2,89,433. While 31,187 people were examined, results of 558 were awaited. Two more patients died, taking the toll to 1,563.

The new cases include 61 from GHMC, 28 from Rangareddy and 25 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

From March 2, a total of 72,15,785 samples were tested. Of the total cases, 4,822 are active while 2,83,048 have recovered.

