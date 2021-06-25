₹2,937.09 cr. annual credit plan released

District Collector Pamela Satpathy on Thursday released the 2021-22 district's annual credit plan with an outlay of ₹2,937.09 crore.

The concluded year’s plan was at ₹2,411 crore. She congratulated the lead bank officer Nagarjuna Babu and officials for the coordination through which the target was surpassed by ₹350 crore.

For 2021-22, about 80% of the budget -- ₹2,349.73 crore -- will be earmarked for agriculture, ₹293 crore for micro and small-scale industries and ₹387.50 crore for self-help groups (SHGs).

Addressing officials in the coordination committee, Ms. Satpathy, over an online platform, said bankers must extensively extend loans to SHGs through the linkages to strengthen their capacities.

She cited Vasalamarri, the village adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and said out of the 41 groups in the village, 10 groups were pending to be linked. She also instructed officials to boost loans to street vendors and small businesses under PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar, and said the 2,058 pending applications in the six municipalities must be cleared on priority basis.