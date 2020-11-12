293 ginning, spinning mills will start working soon: Kishan

Moisture measuring machine at every collection centre

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that 293 ginning and spinning mills will start functioning across Telangana after Deepavali and directed the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) officials to take stern action against those showing any negligence in cotton procurement and involving third parties.

The Minister told a press conference that the CCI is conducting awareness programmes for farmers through handouts to ensure the moisture content in the cotton brought to the market is low. "We are using Aadhaar-based cash transfers in cotton procurement and, this will be a transparent process," he said. Moisture measuring machine should be made available at every collection centre, he said and assured the farmers that the procurement will take place without any delay. Despite lower cotton yields this year, cotton will be purchased at a minimum supportive price and hence, farmers have been requested not to sell to private traders at low prices in a hurry.

Mr. Kishan Reddy, who had also reviewed paddy crop procurement with officials of Food Corporation of India (FCI), recalled that a large number of farmers in Telangana had cultivated paddy variety as per the instructions of the Dtate government, therefore, the onus was on it. “The State government should take responsibility and do justice to the farmers as the Chief Minister had promised to pay bonus, and it has to be implemented,” he remarked. The FCI has no special rules for different States and there is uniformity in the process of collecting rice across the country based on quality and at a MSP.

The Minister said the Central government has been providing funds to many schemes of the government. through the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), including in purchase of sheep, pisci-culture and low-interest loans to cooperatives.

He also called upon the States to implement the new agricultural laws for the benefit of farmers as demand for agricultural products is poised to increase over the next two years. The Central government has been taking steps to streamline the country's economy post the COVID crisis and has announced several measures to benefit people, generating employment to the urban and rural youth and these steps have to be supported, the Minister added.