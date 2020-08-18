290 rain-related complaints in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

GHMC has received a total of 290 grievances pertaining to incessant rain for four days. On Monday, the corporation got a total of 107 grievances, pertaining to water logging, building or wall collapse, fallen trees, branches and repairs to road.
The complaints were received via GHMC call centre, Dial 100 and My GHMC app.
Of the 290 grievances, 97 pertained to tree falls and 25 to fall of tree branches. Complaints pertaining to road condition were 101, and to water logging, 52.
The remaining were related to building/wall collapse, and dilapidated structures. Monsoon emergency teams attended to the complaints and solved them, a press release from GHMC informed. Besides, the Disaster Response Force teams too, 16 in number, were on the field and performed rescue and relief operations in three shifts, it said.
GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar has instructed all the Zonal and Deputy Commissioner to be on constant vigil during rains.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath