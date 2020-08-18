290 rain-related complaints in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Civic body chief tells officials to be on constant vigil

GHMC has received a total of 290 grievances pertaining to incessant rain for four days. On Monday, the corporation got a total of 107 grievances, pertaining to water logging, building or wall collapse, fallen trees, branches and repairs to road.

The complaints were received via GHMC call centre, Dial 100 and My GHMC app.

Of the 290 grievances, 97 pertained to tree falls and 25 to fall of tree branches. Complaints pertaining to road condition were 101, and to water logging, 52.

The remaining were related to building/wall collapse, and dilapidated structures. Monsoon emergency teams attended to the complaints and solved them, a press release from GHMC informed. Besides, the Disaster Response Force teams too, 16 in number, were on the field and performed rescue and relief operations in three shifts, it said.

GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar has instructed all the Zonal and Deputy Commissioner to be on constant vigil during rains.