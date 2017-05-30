The Telangana government has effected a major reshuffle of Sub-Registrars on Tuesday night following the land registration scam that was unearthed in the city a couple of days ago.

In all, 29 Sub-Registrars working in districts have been transferred to Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) in the city and outskirts by shifting out those working there to the districts. According to officials, 29 Sub-Registrars working in districts have been transferred to Kukatpally, L.B. Nagar, Shankarpally, Vallabhnagar, Sherilingampally, S.R. Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Joint SR-II Banjara Hills, Balanagar and Shadnagar.

Further, new Sub-Registrars have been posted to SROs of Quthbullapur, Champapet, Kapra, Marredpally, Doodbowli, Chikkadpally, Joint SR-I Ranga Reddy, Gandipet, Ghatkesar, Pedda Amberpet, Rajendranagar, Malkajgiri, Joint SR-I Sangareddy, Azampura, Secunderabad, Saroornagar, Joint SR-II Medchal RO, Joint SR-II, Ranga Reddy RO, and Joint SR-I Medchal RO.

All the 29 Sub-Registrars transferred to SROs in the city and surrounding areas have been directed to report to work at their new places of posting immediately.