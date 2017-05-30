Hyderabad

29 Sub-Registrars transferred

more-in

The Telangana government has effected a major reshuffle of Sub-Registrars on Tuesday night following the land registration scam that was unearthed in the city a couple of days ago.

In all, 29 Sub-Registrars working in districts have been transferred to Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) in the city and outskirts by shifting out those working there to the districts. According to officials, 29 Sub-Registrars working in districts have been transferred to Kukatpally, L.B. Nagar, Shankarpally, Vallabhnagar, Sherilingampally, S.R. Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Joint SR-II Banjara Hills, Balanagar and Shadnagar.

Further, new Sub-Registrars have been posted to SROs of Quthbullapur, Champapet, Kapra, Marredpally, Doodbowli, Chikkadpally, Joint SR-I Ranga Reddy, Gandipet, Ghatkesar, Pedda Amberpet, Rajendranagar, Malkajgiri, Joint SR-I Sangareddy, Azampura, Secunderabad, Saroornagar, Joint SR-II Medchal RO, Joint SR-II, Ranga Reddy RO, and Joint SR-I Medchal RO.

All the 29 Sub-Registrars transferred to SROs in the city and surrounding areas have been directed to report to work at their new places of posting immediately.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 2:20:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/29-sub-registrars-transferred/article18661996.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY