29 from Telangana in Hurun India’s 500 most valuable firms list

HYDERABAD

09 December 2021 23:00 IST

A total of 29 companies from Telangana figure in the 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies, the first edition of most valuable firms in India.

The cumulative value of the firms from the State stood at ₹6.9 lakh crore with Divi’s Laboratories (₹1,36,699 crore); Hindustan Zinc (₹1,31,598 crore) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (₹77,540 crore) the top three in the list.

In terms of industry distribution, healthcare, including pharmaceuticals, was the biggest contributor to the list from the State with 15 companies followed by software and services, chemicals and infrastructure.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure was the most valuable unlisted company from Telangana, followed by Hetero Labs, MSN Laboratories, vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and Deccan Fine Chemicals. In terms of growth, Brightcom Group topped the list from Telangana, followed by Tanla Platforms, Suven Pharmaceuticals. By absolute value, the biggest gainers were Divi’s Laboratories, Hindustan Zinc and Laurus Labs, a Hurun press release said.

Total sales of the companies from the State in 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 List stood at ₹1.8 lakh crore, equivalent to 18% of the State’s GSDP. They employ two lakh people in total.

The 500 companies were ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies. Companies headquartered in India have been considered for the list and State-owned companies and subsidiaries of foreign companies have not been included, the release said. The total value of the 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies is close to ₹228 lakh crore ($3 trillion).