283 persons booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 00:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad police, in a surprise drunk driving test on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, have booked 283 persons for violations as recorded using breath alcohol analysers.

The police set up its camps at six locations and deployed 120 officials for the purpose.

According to its conclusion report, 210 motorcyclists, 63 four-wheelers, seven three-wheelers and three heavy vehicle drivers were booked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The maximum violations (121) of Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) were between 50-100, while 88 persons showed 100-200 and 25 persons showed above 200 concentration. The highest recorded BAC violation was 550mg/100 ml.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Cyberabad police said they have, through such drives in October, booked 3,122 cases and 1,586 persons were produced before courts, and collected about ₹50.77 lakh in fine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app