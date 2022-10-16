283 persons booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad police, in a surprise drunk driving test on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, have booked 283 persons for violations as recorded using breath alcohol analysers.

The police set up its camps at six locations and deployed 120 officials for the purpose.

According to its conclusion report, 210 motorcyclists, 63 four-wheelers, seven three-wheelers and three heavy vehicle drivers were booked.

The maximum violations (121) of Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) were between 50-100, while 88 persons showed 100-200 and 25 persons showed above 200 concentration. The highest recorded BAC violation was 550mg/100 ml.

Cyberabad police said they have, through such drives in October, booked 3,122 cases and 1,586 persons were produced before courts, and collected about ₹50.77 lakh in fine.