28 new COVID cases, 2 dead

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana increased to 531 as 28 new cases were reported, while two people suffering from the infectious disease died, and seven people were discharged on Sunday. Of the total cases to date, 412 are active cases, 103 were discharged and 16 died.

Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Srinivasa Rao said blood was being provided to all government blood banks, through the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) to meet emergency requirement. If there is any health emergency, dial 108.

Meanwhile, the body of Sher Bahadur (77), who was found dead in Narayanguda on Friday night, was handed over to the Gandhi Hospital. His swab samples were collected as he was a COVID 19 suspect but the test results were awaited. As per COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), his body was cremated at an undisclosed location.

A total of 202 hot spots are identified in the State. Dr Rao said there was no evidence of community transmission in Telangana till now.