28 baby ponds built

14 September 2021 21:49 IST

GHMC has constructed a total of 28 baby ponds within various lakes which had served as immersion sites across the city, for immersion of idols and offerings during festivities such as Ganesh Chathurthi, Dasara, and Bathukamma.

The measure is intended to protect the lake from pollution by plaster of Paris and synthetic colours used in the making of the idols. Cities such as Bengaluru have initiated the concept of baby ponds, which is also mentioned in the Central Pollution Control Board guidelines for idol immersion.

Idols and offerings in the form of garlands and foliage immersed into these ponds are immediately taken out, to be sent off to the landfill in Jawaharnagar.

The ponds are cleaned and sprayed so as to prevent mosquito breeding. Authorities claim that the ponds are drained post immersion and filled with fresh water from the lake. However, in most cases, it does not happen, and the polluted water ends up in the lake eventually.