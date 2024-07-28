ADVERTISEMENT

27-year-old woman from AP overcomes cervical cancer, becomes mother

Published - July 28, 2024 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old woman from Tanuku in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh overcame cancer and became a mother after being treated at KIMS Cuddles Hospital in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a miscarriage, the woman was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Local doctors suggested a hysterectomy, but Mounika sought alternative treatment at KIMS Cuddles. “We told her that we could treat the cancer without removing the uterus,” said Vasundhara Cheepurupalli of the hospital.

Doctors collected and froze her embryos before surgery, carefully removing only the cancerous tissue. After successful treatment, two embryos were implanted. Both were successful, but the doctors had to remove one embryo as a precaution since her uterus might not support twins. At 37 weeks, she delivered a healthy baby girl via C-section.

Post-delivery, the couple requested a hysterectomy, but doctors advised against it to avoid complications. “Both mother and baby are in excellent health,” Dr. Cheepurupalli added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US