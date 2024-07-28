GIFT a SubscriptionGift
27-year-old woman from AP overcomes cervical cancer, becomes mother

Published - July 28, 2024 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old woman from Tanuku in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh overcame cancer and became a mother after being treated at KIMS Cuddles Hospital in the city.

After a miscarriage, the woman was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Local doctors suggested a hysterectomy, but Mounika sought alternative treatment at KIMS Cuddles. “We told her that we could treat the cancer without removing the uterus,” said Vasundhara Cheepurupalli of the hospital.

Doctors collected and froze her embryos before surgery, carefully removing only the cancerous tissue. After successful treatment, two embryos were implanted. Both were successful, but the doctors had to remove one embryo as a precaution since her uterus might not support twins. At 37 weeks, she delivered a healthy baby girl via C-section.

Post-delivery, the couple requested a hysterectomy, but doctors advised against it to avoid complications. “Both mother and baby are in excellent health,” Dr. Cheepurupalli added.

