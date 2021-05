07 May 2021 22:33 IST

Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Friday found 24 karat gold bullion weighing 2.6 kg in an unclaimed check-in baggage.

The baggage, which had gold worth ₹ 1.28 crore, landed from Dubai in Emirates flight EK-526. Further investigation is on to identify the passenger who carried the baggage.

