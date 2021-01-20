267 more test positive for coronavirus in TS

Telangana recorded 267 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing up the infection tally to 2,92,395. Of the 27,471 people who underwent testing, results of 1,006 are awaited.

The death toll has reached 1,583 with two more fatalities on the day.

Among the new cases, the maximum of 55 were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region followed by 20 in Karimnagar, 18 in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 16 from Rangareddy. Districts like Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Mulugu, and Jogulamba Gadwal did not see any fresh case while Kamareddy reported just a single COVID-positive case.

From March 2 last year to January 19, the State has tested 75,42,537 persons. Of the total recorded cases, 3,919 are active while the recovery figure stands at 2,86,893.