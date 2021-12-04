2.65L acres to get water in Rabi in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

At State-level, 23L acres proposed for I-D crops

Nearly 2.65 lakh acres ayacut in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts will get 23.83 tmc ft of water for irrigation of Rabi (Yasangi) crops. At State level, a decision has already been taken to give water for 35 lakh acres for Rabi crops under all major and medium irrigation projects.

Of the 35 lakh acres proposed for irrigation during the second crop season, it has proposed to give water for irrigated-dry crops in 23 lakh acres and for wet crops such as paddy in the remaining 12 lakh acres.

The decision for Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts was taken at an Irrigation Advisory Board meeting of the two districts held at Nizambad on Saturday. Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy, District Collectors C. Narayana Reddy and Jitesh V. Patil, respectively, several elected representatives and officials attended the meeting.

As per the decisions taken at the meeting, 4.5 tmc ft water would be given for 43,242 acres under Sriramsagar project, 16.5 tmc ft for 1,98,280 acres under Nizamsagar project and another 2.83 tmc ft for 25,280 acres under Kaulasnala, Ramadugu and Pocharam projects.

Water to the Nizamsagar ayacut would be given in six phases (wettings) from December 15 to April 13, 2022 in the on-and-off method with 10 days gap for every 15 days of water release. The ayacut of Sriramsagar would, however, be given water continuously from December 25 to May 18 next.

Ayacut under Alisagar lift scheme would be given in six phases from December 28 to April 18, in seven phases under Argula Rajaram Gutpha lift scheme from December 28 to April 30, in nine phases under Pocharam project from January 1, 2022 to April 20, in seven phases under Kaulasnala projects from December 10 to April 6 and in seven phases under Ramadugu project from December 27 to April 28.

Appeal to farmers

The Minister appealed to farmers to choose crops keeping in mind the fact that there would be no procurement centres for Rabi paddy since the Centre had refused to the second season paddy. He suggested them to go for crops having market demand and have buy-back facility with millers or seed companies.