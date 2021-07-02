2.62 cr. saplings to be planted in municipalities

HYDERABAD

02 July 2021 00:05 IST

The Department of Municipal Administration & Urban Development aims to plant 2.62 crore saplings in the urban local bodies across the State as part of the ongoing 10-day ‘Pattana Pragathi’ or City Development programme initiated from Thursday onwards.

A budget of ₹256.14 crore has been sanctioned as ‘Green Budget’ and the claim is that 90% of 3.1 crore saplings planted last year had survived.

About 30,377 saplings have been planted in various urban areas on the first day and 77,503 saplings have been distributed to the households. Saplings are also to be planted across 2,314 km stretch of roads and 5,481 km of road medians.

Power cables

About 128 power metres have been replaced and dangling cables to an extent of 1,732 km of the estimated 27,849 km have been tackled, a press release said.

Garbage to the extent of 2,581 metric tonnes have been collected, including 867 MT of building debris. More than 1,000 nurseries have been established in the municipalities and 3.56 crore saplings are available for plantation. Ministers led by K.T. Rama Rao (Municipal Administration & Urban Development), Sabitha Indra Reddy (Education), Indrakaran Reddy (Forests), P. Ajay Kumar (Transport), G. Jagadish Reddy (Power), Koppula Easwar (SC Welfare), Gangula Kamalakar (Civil Supplies & BC Welfare) elected representatives and top officials like Shanti Kumari, Arvind Kumar, N. Satyanarayana and others had participated in various programmes, the release added.