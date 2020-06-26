260 nurseries along NHs soon

HYDERABAD

26 June 2020

Officials told to implement directives immediately

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R. Shoba has issued instructions towards establishing nurseries along the highways and State roads as per the directives of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Through a video conference with the officials from Forest, National Highways, and Roads & Buildings Department from Karimnagar on Friday, Ms.Shoba asked the officials to implement the instructions immediately and finalise the number of nurseries and the locations to establish them.

Field survey

For this, the district forest officer should conduct a field survey along with officials from National Highways Authority and Roads & Buildings Department, she said.

It has been decided in the meeting to start 50 nurseries along National Highways, 69 along State highways, and 141 along the roads coming in the purview of R&B wing.

Power and water availability, aside of safety, are the criteria to identify locations to establish these nurseries, Ms.Shoba said.

Each nursery should raise 40,000 saplings, totalling at over a crore saplings, which may be used for avenue plantation from the next season. PCCF has asked the officials to prepare plans to use NREGA funds for establishment of these nurseries.

R&B Engineer-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy, Director, National Highways, Krishna Prasad, apart from other officials attended the video conference.