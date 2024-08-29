26-year-old woman killed in Gopanpally for rejecting man's advances

A 26-year-old woman was killed allegedly by a man who professed love for her in Gopanpally of Gachibowli late on Wednesday (August 29, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, identified as Deepan Tamang, was stabbed multiple times with a knife by Rakesh, a resident of Bidar, Karnataka around 11.45 p.m. near her beauty parlour in Nallagandla. In an effort to save their colleague, three other women: Krishna, Savitri and Punita also sustained injuries. Ms. Savitri is still undergoing treatment for a serious injury on her back.

According to the police, the two were in a relationship for about three years while they worked together in Bengaluru. “The woman moved back to Hyderabad and was avoiding Rakesh for the past few months. Angered by this, Rakesh came to the location and called her out for a conversation and later stabbed her to death,” an official from the Gachibowli police said.

Deepan had separated from her husband and was living with her six-year-old son. A case was booked under Sections 103(1)(murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are underway to nab the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.