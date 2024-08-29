ADVERTISEMENT

26-year-old woman killed in Gopanpally for rejecting man's advances

Published - August 29, 2024 11:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Three colleagues who tried to save her were injured too. One is undergoing treatment for a serious injury.

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old woman was killed allegedly by a man who professed love for her in Gopanpally of Gachibowli late on Wednesday (August 29, 2024).

The deceased, identified as Deepan Tamang, was stabbed multiple times with a knife by Rakesh, a resident of Bidar, Karnataka around 11.45 p.m. near her beauty parlour in Nallagandla. In an effort to save their colleague, three other women: Krishna, Savitri and Punita also sustained injuries. Ms. Savitri is still undergoing treatment for a serious injury on her back.

According to the police, the two were in a relationship for about three years while they worked together in Bengaluru. “The woman moved back to Hyderabad and was avoiding Rakesh for the past few months. Angered by this, Rakesh came to the location and called her out for a conversation and later stabbed her to death,” an official from the Gachibowli police said.

Deepan had separated from her husband and was living with her six-year-old son. A case was booked under Sections 103(1)(murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are underway to nab the accused.

