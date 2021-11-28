26 passengers of RTC bus have a close shave

Bus overturns on damaged road

Around 26 passengers of a Hyderabad-bound TSRTC bus had a providential escape in the wee hours of Sunday after the bus overturned while negotiating a damaged portion of the road under repair near Ambedkarnagar in Thallada mandal.

Five passengers of the bus sustained minor injuries in the incident that occurred at about 1 a.m.

The TSRTC sources attributed the incident to lack of caution boards or warning signs at the site of road repair works. The driver of the bus reportedly lost control of the vehicle while crossing the stretch of the worn-out road, which is being repaved, resulting in the accident on the Kothagudem-Khammam highway.

The bus flipped over onto its right side before coming to a halt beside a tree. The huge tree along the highway acted as a safety barrier, thus avoiding a major accident, sources added. The officials of the TSRTC Kothagudem depot deployed another bus and facilitated the onward journey of the passengers in the wee hours of the day. Sources said the authorities of the public transport entity are mulling to file a complaint against the contractor concerned of the road repair works for allegedly failing to take adequate safety measures like installation of reflectors at the worksite at night near Ambedkarnagar on the busy highway.