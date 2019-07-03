25,000 likely to take part in Hyderabad marathon

The ninth edition of the annual Airtel Hyderabad Marathon will be held on August 24 and 25 with a record number of 25,000 participants likely to put their best foot forward

The show features 5K run, exclusive 5K run for corporate heads and a costume run on August 24 and the next day 10K, half marathon and the full Marathon.

Murali Nannapaneni, president of Hyderabad Runners, which conducts the event in coordination with the State government and the Telangana Athletics Association, says, “We are planning to celebrate the 10th anniversary next year in a big way by organising events right through this year in the run-up.”

Abhijeet Madnurkar, race director, says the run saw tremendous response last year with 4,000 outstation participants, 22% of them being women, helping them raise funds of about ₹1 crore for charity-related activities.

Registrations close on July 15 and those interested can enrol on ‘www.airtelhyderabadmarathon.com’.

“With the specific objective of ensuring that all the participants will be taken care of on all fronts, a 4,000-strong volunteer force will be in place backed by quality medical support system. We got the IAAF/AIIMS certification last year and now our target is to get the bronze medal status. We appeal to all Hyderabadis to make it a grand success,” Mr. Madnurkar adds.

On his part, Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud has extended complete support to the event from the government side.

“We look at this event as one of the most happening events in the city, something that should also help in promoting brand Hyderabad,” he asserts.