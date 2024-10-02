ADVERTISEMENT

₹25,000 dislocation allowance along with 2BHK houses to families who voluntarily relocated from Musi riverbed

Published - October 02, 2024 04:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Families who have voluntarily relocated from Musi riverbed will be provided with ₹25,000 dislocation allowance along with 2BHK homes, announced Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). Houses alongside the Musi River in Shankarnagar, Hyderabad, residents of which were allotted 2BHK homes, were demolished on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The families who will ‘voluntarily’ relocate from Musi riverbed will be provided with a disalocation allowance of ₹25,000 along with a 2BHK home by Telangana government, announced Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). The allowance includes the charges incurred in the relocation including transportation cost. 

Until Tuesday (October 1, 2024) afternoon, 163 families who had houses on the river bed have relocated to 2BHK houses. Some of their houses in Shankarnagar of Malakpet were scrapped yesterday. This was the the first demolition of houses in connection with the Musi River Development Project which the State government has announced to take up. The district administration stated that the former residents along with MLA have demolished their homes to prevent the spaces getting occupied by others.

It was published in these columns earlier that the value of structure and land will be taken into consideration to compensate people – who own lands in lakes’ buffer zones – in addition to providing them a two-bedroom house. The government has decided to allot 16,000 2BHK houses for families affected by the project. 

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US