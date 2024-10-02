₹25,000 dislocation allowance along with 2BHK houses to families who voluntarily relocated from Musi riverbed

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - October 02, 2024 04:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Families who have voluntarily relocated from Musi riverbed will be provided with ₹25,000 dislocation allowance along with 2BHK homes, announced Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). Houses alongside the Musi River in Shankarnagar, Hyderabad, residents of which were allotted 2BHK homes, were demolished on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Families who have voluntarily relocated from Musi riverbed will be provided with ₹25,000 dislocation allowance along with 2BHK homes, announced Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). Houses alongside the Musi River in Shankarnagar, Hyderabad, residents of which were allotted 2BHK homes, were demolished on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The families who will ‘voluntarily’ relocate from Musi riverbed will be provided with a disalocation allowance of ₹25,000 along with a 2BHK home by Telangana government, announced Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). The allowance includes the charges incurred in the relocation including transportation cost. 

Until Tuesday (October 1, 2024) afternoon, 163 families who had houses on the river bed have relocated to 2BHK houses. Some of their houses in Shankarnagar of Malakpet were scrapped yesterday. This was the the first demolition of houses in connection with the Musi River Development Project which the State government has announced to take up. The district administration stated that the former residents along with MLA have demolished their homes to prevent the spaces getting occupied by others.

It was published in these columns earlier that the value of structure and land will be taken into consideration to compensate people – who own lands in lakes’ buffer zones – in addition to providing them a two-bedroom house. The government has decided to allot 16,000 2BHK houses for families affected by the project. 

