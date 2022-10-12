2500 litres of suspected adulterated cooking oil seized

The Hindu Bureau KARIMNAGAR
October 12, 2022 20:45 IST

A joint team of the Special Branch police and the Food Safety Department personnel on Wednesday seized 2,500 litres of suspected adulterated cooking oil during a raid on an oil mill at Vennampalli village in Saidapur mandal of Karimnagar district.

The raid was conducted following complaints of sale of “adulterated” cooking oil by labelling it as “refined sunflower oil” in plastic containers at Kaveri oil mill of “Vishnu Industries”, a police press release said.

During the inspection, the joint squad reportedly found alleged violations of the stipulated norms under various counts. Samples of the seized oil were sent to the Food Laboratory for analysis, the press release added.

Karimnagar Police Special Branch Inspectors G Venkateshwarlu and B Santosh Kumar led the raid.

