2,500 employees allocated among 16 HoDs

Allocation of about 2,500 employees to 16 offices of Heads of Departments was completed based on their preferences given by the employees and other details provided by HoDs at the Allocation Committee meeting held here on Sunday.

According to officials, the employees of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Women Development, Child, Disabled and Senior Citizens’ Welfare, Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) and Commercial Taxes were allocated to HoDs at the meetings.

Representatives from the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association also participated in the process. Allocation Committee members – principal secretary (GAD) Vikas Raj and senior consultant (Finance) N. Siva Shanker – finalised the proceedings along with the secretaries concerned based on the guidelines given in GO 317.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the progress. The HoDs were asked to upload the proceedings of the committee in the Integrated Financial Management and Information System (IFMIS) portal.