250 km of BT roads relaid

The GHMC has stated that it is about to complete road maintenance works worth ₹450 crore, taking advantage of the thin traffic on roads during the lockdown period.
The agencies chosen under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) could relay about 250 km of BT roads and a few CC roads too during this time, a statement by GHMC said.
Following instructions from Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K. T. Rama Rao, road works were taken up in a big way during the lockdown imposed by the Central and State governments between March 22 and May 31, in view of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
During normal conditions, work would be carried out only for six hours during night between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., so as to avoid traffic congestion during day. The turnout of work at the end of each night would be mere 1.5 km of four-lane road.
During the lockdown, the duration had been increased to 14 hours per day, taking advantage of the curfew timings announced by the government since 7 p.m.
The CRMP agencies had deployed multiple sets of machinery to finish works worth ₹320 crore to date, and were likely to complete works costing more than ₹400 crore by the end of July.
As per the CRMP agreement, strengthening and re-carpeting of 50% of the contracted road length had been completed in the first year, which amounted to 331 km, the statement said.
Other contractors completed internal roads worth about ₹50 crore, it added.
