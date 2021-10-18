₹250 cr. allocated to four mandals for Dalit Bandhu

The government has released Rs 250 crore for implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in four mandals to which the scheme has been extended recently.

Finance Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has released BRO (budget release order) this evening in line with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's directions.

According to the order, ₹100 crore had been allocated for Chintakani mandal in Madhira constituency of Khammam district, and ₹50 crore each for Tirumalagiri mandal in Thungathurthy constituency of Suryapet district, Charakonda mandal in Achampet constituency of Nagarkurnool district and Nizamsagar mandal in Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district which have been included under the scheme.

Interestingly, Chintakani mandal, falling under Madhira constituency represented by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, will get the highest allocation under Dalit Bandhu.