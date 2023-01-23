25 women empowerment centres soon for counselling domestic violence victims: Telangana DGP

January 23, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Twenty-five Centres of Development for Empowerment of Women (CDEW) will be made operational shortly to take up counselling of domestic violence victims in the tri-commissionerate limits, said Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar in a meeting held to discuss safety and security of women and children with the aim to fine-tune the response of police.

The meeting also discussed that women help desks are already functional in 750 police stations and will further be set up in all stations across the State. Twelve Bharosa centres are presently working and will be made functional in remaining districts in a time-bound manner. Investigation support for crime against women through technology platforms will bring existing institutional support mechanisms at one place. Besides, an independent call centre will be set up to assess if complainants were satisfied by police response, the DGP added.

Further, the 30 anti-human trafficking units which are functional are proposed to have a more focussed and targeted approach through the identification of hotspots and creation of a database containing details of repeat offenders.

Appreciating the Women Safety Wing on the path-breaking work done towards making Telangana one of the safest and most pro-active States in terms of women and child safety, Mr.Anjani Kumar stressed the need to further streamline and strengthen the response mechanism.

The meeting was also attended by Additional DGP (Women Safety, SHE Teams and Bharosa) Shikha Goel, and Women Safety Wing DIG Sumathi Badugula.