25 students of Nizam College detained for staging protest

December 21, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Abids police took around 25 students of Nizam College under preventive custody on Wednesday evening. The students were protesting near the institution alleging lack of basic amenities such as hostel accommodation, food quality, and hygiene in the mess.

The under-graduate students of the college staged a protest in the middle of the road near LB Stadium raising concerns over frequent water crises, food quality, hygiene facilities and room allocation in girls’ hostels

Police said that they intervened and dispersed the crowd by taking around 25 students into preventive custody. “They were alleging that the college did not have facilities and proper hostel accommodation. They also claimed that the principal is not paying heed to their needs. They were let go within a few hours,” said the official.

