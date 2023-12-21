GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25 students of Nizam College detained for staging protest

The students were protesting near the institution alleging lack of basic amenities such as hostel accommodation, food quality, and hygiene in the mess.

December 21, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Nizam College students protesting in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Nizam College students protesting in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Abids police took around 25 students of Nizam College under preventive custody on Wednesday evening. The students were protesting near the institution alleging lack of basic amenities such as hostel accommodation, food quality, and hygiene in the mess.

The under-graduate students of the college staged a protest in the middle of the road near LB Stadium raising concerns over frequent water crises, food quality, hygiene facilities and room allocation in girls’ hostels

Police said that they intervened and dispersed the crowd by taking around 25 students into preventive custody. “They were alleging that the college did not have facilities and proper hostel accommodation. They also claimed that the principal is not paying heed to their needs. They were let go within a few hours,” said the official. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.